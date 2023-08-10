Justice system needs to be strengthened to protect GBV victims - Dlamini Zuma

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Women and Youth Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said it was concerning that GBV perpetrators across the country continued to go unpunished.

JOHANNESBURG - Women and Youth Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said that the justice system needed to be strengthened to protect victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Hundreds of South African women marched countrywide on Wednesday to mark Women's Day.

They're calling for several long-standing issues such as gender equity, femicide, child maintenance and equal pay, to be addressed.

Gender-based violence remains at an all-time high in South Africa more than 50 years after thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings against pass laws.

This country will not reach its full potential, unless women participate equally in every area of human endeavour.



This country will not reach its full potential, unless women participate equally in every area of human endeavour.

“In every ward, we should say zero tolerance of GBV. You are not going to live in this ward if you are going to abuse, harm and kill women. So, I think if we take that approach, we could make some inroads.”

