Justice Department, UAE join forces to extradite Gupta brothers

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are wanted in South Africa for a wide range of charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice said it set up a joint task team with officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that will look into the successful extradition of the Gupta brothers.

A statement from the epartment said Minister Ronald Lamola met with the UAE's Justice Minister, Abdullah Nuaimi, on Monday to discuss issues of mutual legal assistance between the two countries.

The Department of Justice has not given up on its hopes to bring the Gupta brothers to South Africa to face a trial for their alleged crimes.

In April this year, the department said it failed to extradite the Rajesh and Atul Gupta on a technicality.

The department said it has been given assurances by officials from the UAE that the brothers are in police custody.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the department sad it stressed to its counterpart that this was a matter of national importance.

The department said the joint task team would meet next Thursday to prepare fresh extradition applications for the brothers.