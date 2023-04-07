Justice Department says it can't account for Gupta brothers' whereabouts

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are wanted in South Africa for charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Friday said it was not accountable for the whereabouts of the Gupta brothers.

The sibling duo - Rajesh and Atul - is wanted in South Africa where they are accused of looting state coffers in an intricate web of state capture.

While they were previously believed to be in police custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pending an extradition request by South Africa, they were recently spotted in Switzerland.

The UAE denied South Africa's extradition request, sparking renewed concerns over their whereabouts and the future of the corruption trial already underway in the country.

The Guptas were released from police custody in the UAE after South Africa's request to extradite the pair failed.

A UAE court dismissed the extradition request by South Africa almost a month ago.

READ MORE:

The Director-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Doctor Mashabane, conceded that South African authorities were caught on the back foot.

"We are not sure what would have happened if we had not, in the past 10 days, pressured the UAE to give us an update on the matter."

Despite reports that the Gupta brothers were recently in Switzerland, Mashabane said their whereabouts were unknown.

"In the communication that we got, the judgement made reference to the Guptas being the citizens of a country called Vanuatu, in the Pacific Islands, which I think was a new development for us because previously their status was they are carrying South African citizenship."

It's also unclear if there's any truth to the Guptas seeking asylum in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Mashabane said the government was yet to decide on its next move regarding the matter.