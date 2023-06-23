Just Share's pay gap report: 'High earners, low growth, overall inequality'

According to a recently-released report by the NPO, in 2022, the CEO of Shoprite earned 1 081 times more than a worker earning the company’s internal minimum wage.

JOHANNESBURG - Data released by non-profit organisation - Just Share shows that the average annual pay earned by the CEO at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is 49 times the minimum wage of a worker.

On Thursday, the advocacy group released its Vertical Pay Gaps report for assessed companies including Absa, Nedbank, Old Mutual and Woolworths.

The vertical wage gap is the gap between the lowest disclosed salary and the CEO’s total remuneration.

According to the report, retail giants Shoprite and Woolworths are the companies with the widest pay gaps.

In 2022, the CEO of Shoprite earned 1 081 times more than a worker earning the company’s internal minimum wage - if that worker worked 45 hours per week for all 52 weeks of the year, earning approximately R58,700, reveals the report.

Just Share is calling for legislation compelling companies to make their data on wages public.

“It's very important to understand that exceptionally high levels of real earnings for high earners combined with low wages and no real earnings growth amongst the lower earners are key drivers of overall inequality- which has outcomes for all of us- it has outcomes about our broader political economy of growth- it’s not just about what happens within those individual companies.”

"It has an impact on broader political economy growth, not just what happens in those individual companies," said the organisation's executive director, Tracey Davies.