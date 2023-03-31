June Steenkamp 'relieved' to wrap up representation on Pistorius parole - Lawyer

The Steenkamps are opposing Oscar Pistorius’ early release.

JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, has wrapped up her representations before the board hearing a parole bid from former Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, who shot and killed her daughter on Valentine's Day of 2013. And her lawyer said that June was relieved that it was over.

Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, outside Pretoria, for Reeva’s murder. The two were dating at the time.

He became eligible for parole this month after having served half his sentence and a hearing to determine whether or not he will be released early is currently under way.

The Steenkamps are opposing Pistorius’ early release. Their lawyer, Tania Koen, said that she was “extremely proud” of what June Steenkamp did and that they were expecting an outcome later on Friday.

"I’m extremely proud of June, who did her personal representation, and at the same time, Carmen Dodd did Barry’s victim impact statement because Barry could not be here in person. June is very relieved that it’s over. She’s done very well to be there today and at the moment, Oscar is making his presentations and we’ll have results this afternoon."