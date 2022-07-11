INSIDE EWN ROUND TABLE: July unrest: a year on, what now?

A roundtable discussion on the 2021 July unrest, the violent and deadly riots spread through KZN and Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a year since South Africa’s young democracy was threatened by riots that spiralled in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng from 9 to 18 July. The violent and deadly civil unrest saw businesses looted, damaged and ransacked.

The unrests that were preceded by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma (who was imprisoned for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission into state capture) also highlighted the country’s economic inequalities, job losses due to COVID-19 and poverty.



Reflecting on the unrest a year later, Eyewitness News politics associate editor Tshidi Madia was joined by panellists - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala; safety and security analyst and author Ziyanda Stuurman, and South Africa’s ambassador to South Sudan, advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe; to discuss where we are now a year after the July unrest that swept through Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Madia started the conversation by talking to formerEyewitness News multimedia journalist Boikhutso Ntsoko, who covered the Gauteng riots from 11 July. He told Madia that it was shocking to witness the Johannesburg city centre the way he did - so eerie you could hear a pin drop.

“Driving in the city, there was an astonishing silence with small sounds of people who were chanting for afar. One could tell that something had hit the city differently.”

Listen to the discussion below to hear how the panellists and listeners reflected on the riots and where we are now a year later.

https://omny.fm/shows/inside-ewn/inside-ewn-roundtable-discussion-july-unrests-a-ye