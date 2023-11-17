July unrest: State adds more charges including terrorism against accused

The group was arrested in different parts of the country, most of them in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The State has added charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy to commit murder in the matter involving 65 alleged July unrest instigators.

The group appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

The State alleges the group is behind the massive disruption that cost the country’s economy billions of rands.

As indicated in a previous appearance, in May last year, the State has now served indictments to the 65 accused in the matter, adding three more charges.

"In addition to the charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence, the State has added charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder," said the NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

The matter has been moved to the Durban High Court where the pre-trail conference is yet to be established ahead of the trial.

All 65 accused will return to court in January 2024.