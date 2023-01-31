July unrest: Series of mishaps postpones Ngizwe Mchunu court case

Former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu face charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The court case against accused July unrest instigator and former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been postponed to 6 February.

Mchunu faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

He was named as one of the people who sparked the widespread unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma in 2021.

More than 300 lives were lost and millions of rands in damage was caused to infrastructure.

Mchunu appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but his matter was postponed due to a series of mishaps from the prosecutors.

The case was moved to next month because the State prosecutor Yusuf Baba was not present in court due to health issues.

Similarly, a key witness in the matter did not pitch, forcing the judge to postpone.

In this matter, the onus is on Mchunu’s defence to prove that the comments he made after Zuma’s arrest did not incite violence in any way.

Mchunu held a media briefing after Zuma’s arrest expressing his dissatisfaction with the Constitutional Court’s decision to lock him up.