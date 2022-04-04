Judicial Service Commission to interview candidates for court positions

The interviews are for two vacancies in the Constitutional Court and a number of vacancies at various high court divisions

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will from Tuesday interview candidates nominated for positions in various superior courts.

The interviews were for two vacancies in the Constitutional Court and a number of vacancies at various high court divisions.

They will also be the first JSC interviews following the controversial interviews for chief justice in February.

The Constitutional Court interviews have six candidates, including Judge David Unterhalter and appeal judge Mahube Molemela.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations do not want the JSC to proceed with any new interviews for judicial appointments until a code of conduct for commissioners had been published.

In a letter to commissioners, the organisations said the recent JSC interviews for the position of chief justice left the public disturbed.

The organisation also wanted interviews to commence only until the criteria to assess suitability of candidates for appointment was clearly stipulated.

The organisations include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, Freedom under Law, and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The interviews end on Friday.