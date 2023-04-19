Judicial inquiry into Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial set for final day

Angelo Agrizzi is an accused in two separate matters currently before the courts and he hasn’t appeared in the dock for either since October 2020, though, owing to his apparent ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - A judicial inquiry into graft-accused former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi’s absence from court over the last two-and-a-half years and the resultant delays gets into its final day in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Agrizzi is an accused in two separate matters currently before the courts. One centres on dodgy dealings involving prison tenders that Bosasa and its subsidiaries scooped; and the other, on the massive kickback former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith allegedly received from the company.

Now Agrizzi has to prove his absence isn’t his fault and essentially that he’s not fit to stand trial or he risks losing his bail.

The court is also looking into the reasonableness or otherwise of the delays his absence has caused. If it finds they’re unreasonable, the court could force the start of the trials.

The inquiry got under way last Tuesday and is set to wrap up on Wednesday when both sides are due to make their closing arguments following just over a week of evidence from medical experts for the State and the defence.

Agrizzi has been attending these proceedings via video link following an order from the court.