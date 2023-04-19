Judgment in Gerhard Ackerman's child sex trafficking case postponed

Judge Mahomed Ismail told the court that he was suffering from throat inflammation and was unable to read the judgment.

WARNING: This article contains content of a distressing nature.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment for the man facing over 730 counts of rape, sex trafficking and attempted murder has been postponed due to the presiding judge being unwell.

Fifty-two-year-old Gerhard Ackerman made a brief court appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, ready to hear the judgment.

Ackerman is accused of having run a child rape ring in Johannesburg with prominent acting judge, Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide last year.

Judge Ismail was expected to read a lengthy judgment of over 730 counts, which was likely to take the entire court day.

Ackerman took his seat in the dock, seemingly relaxed and answering questions posed to him by the media.

However, Judge Ismail told the court that he could not proceed because his throat was inflamed.

Judge Ismail said that his judgment was ready and if this was a civil case, he would simply email it to all the parties involved.

But the Criminal Procedures Act requires him to read it out in court.

The judge apologised to Ackerman and the lawyers, saying that he would be ready to deliver judgment on Monday.