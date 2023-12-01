Judgment in drug-dealing case against Senzo Meyiwa murder accused postponed

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was in the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Friday on drug dealing and illegal possession of ammunition charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the case against one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will not proceed in the magistrates court and has been postponed to 12 December.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was in the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Friday on drug dealing and illegal possession of ammunition charges.

Sibiya is one of five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Sibiya moved from one dock to another, this time in the Tembisa Magistrates Court.

Judgment was set to be handed down in his drug dealing and illegal possession of ammunition case.

But Magistrate Jerome Josephs was unwell and did not come to court.

Magistrate Tshepo Mojapelo postponed the matter on his behalf.

"The presiding officer of record is not available today, he's on sick leave. Accordingly, your case is postponed."

Sibiya will return to court later this month.