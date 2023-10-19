Judgment expected in inquest into Lily Mine disaster

The crown pillar between the roof of the third and fourth levels collapsed at the Louisville mine in 2016, swallowing a container housing the lamp room with three staff members inside.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mbombela Magistrates Court is expected to hand down judgment in the inquest into the Lily Mine disaster on Thursday.

On 5 February 2016, the crown pillar between the roof of level three and four collapsed at Lily Mine in Louisville, near Barberton.

A container housing the lamp room was swallowed, with three staff members inside: Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi.

An inquest into their deaths got underway in November 2021.

The Department of Mineral Resources’ inquiry into the disaster was scathing of Lily Mine management, finding the main reason for the collapse was that the crown pillar was not reinforced with the necessary support.

But what the inquest will find, remains to be seen.

As does whether the families of those who lost their lives will ever be able to bury their loved ones.

Recovery operations were called off a month after the tragedy due to safety concerns and despite promises from government, their bodies have never been recovered.

In the meantime, Lily Mine went into business rescue following the incident and a protracted legal tug o’ war, recently culminated in the Constitutional Court dismissing an application from Vantage Goldfields to try and stop the sale of the mine, which would pave the way for operations, and recovery efforts to start up again.