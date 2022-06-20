Maye: It’s ‘disappointing’ that last 3 ConCourt appointments were men

The Judicial Service Commission's Narend Singh asked Maya about gender transformation in the judiciary and the most recent appointments at the country’s apex court.

JOHANNESBURG - Mandisa Maya said it’s disappointing that the last three appointments to the Constitutional Court were all men.

She brought this to light when the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed her for the position of Deputy Chief Justice on Monday.

This follows her nomination by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year to succeed former Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - who now holds the top spot as Chief Justice.

"Well it’s quite disappointing … all I want to say is that, of course, we respect the president’s prerogative in making the appointments he does. But there are constitutional imperatives that still need to be observed."

She said South Africa continued to lag behind other countries in terms of gender transformation.

"South Africa, very disappointingly, with our lofty constitution - and all the fancy laws you in Parliament continue to churn out - South Africa remains, it lags far behind many countries even in the continent insofar as diversifying its judiciary is concerned."

Maya said the JSC had an opportunity to advance the cause a little further.

She added that if she were to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice her successor as the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal would have to be a woman.