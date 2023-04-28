Judge Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence, misconduct - JSC
The commission has confirmed that it has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.
JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence and misconduct for failing to deliver reserved judgments in a reasonable time.
Maumela has been the presiding judge over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
The commission has recommended that they be suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal process.
#SenzoMeyiwatrial It’s understood that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is accused of failing to deliver a series of judgements within a reasonable period defined in the judicial Norms and Standards, some going as far back as 2018. @ewnreporter https://t.co/8RkxrpuhXc' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 28, 2023
JUST IN: Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is likely to continue with the #SenzoMeyiwatrial as JSC recommends that he conclude the matters currently before him. @ewnreporter https://t.co/8RkxrpuhXc pic.twitter.com/4MJFPhU6je' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 28, 2023