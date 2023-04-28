Go

Judge Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence, misconduct - JSC

The commission has confirmed that it has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

FILE: Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
28 April 2023 12:42

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence and misconduct for failing to deliver reserved judgments in a reasonable time.

The commission has confirmed that it has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

Maumela has been the presiding judge over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The commission has recommended that they be suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal process.

