Judge Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence, misconduct - JSC

The commission has confirmed that it has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela could be found guilty of gross incompetence and misconduct for failing to deliver reserved judgments in a reasonable time.

Maumela has been the presiding judge over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The commission has recommended that they be suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal process.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial It’s understood that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is accused of failing to deliver a series of judgements within a reasonable period defined in the judicial Norms and Standards, some going as far back as 2018. @ewnreporter https://t.co/8RkxrpuhXc ' Kgomotso🌸 (@motso_modise) April 28, 2023