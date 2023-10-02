Judge Kathree-Setiloane makes another appearance before JSC for SCA post

Three previous attempts have been for the Constitutional Court where Kathree-Setiloane was among its first legal researchers in 1995.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane made another appearance before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday, this time vying for one of four seats on the bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On Monday, she attempted to convince commissioners that she no longer had her sights on the country’s apex court.

Kathree-Setiloane is currently the most senior woman judge at the High Court in Johannesburg. Currently acting in the SCA she said she’s found her next calling.

But not all commissioners were convinced that she’s given up on the Constitutional Court and questioned her commitment to the SCA.

"There’s no reason for me to jump very quickly to try to apply for the ConCourt, again. I’m very happy here, and I would like to stay here and gain experience and make my contribution to this court if I can."

Kathree-Setiloane also addressed previous criticism raised by the panel that she does not have the requisite temperament for a higher court.

"I would like to state unequivocally that I do have the temperament for being a judge. There were certain errors that were made in the past."

Kathree-Setiloane said while she’s viewed as a firm judge - she’s also a fair one accustomed to a hefty caseload at one of the country’s busiest courts.