JRA CEO Mahanuke placed on special leave as qualifications questioned

Tshepo Mahanuke’s special leave comes after Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse called for an investigation into the allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has placed the utility’s CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke, on special leave with immediate effect after allegations surfaced that he submitted dubious qualifications when he applied for the post.

Mahanuke’s qualifications were called into question this week after it emerged that his honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors could be bought for a small "support honorarium", while his degree in competitive intelligence, supposedly from the Harvard University, does not exist.

The CEO allegedly also insisted that his staff call him "doctor" or "professor" despite him not having the qualification.

The JRA says he will remain on leave until the outcome of the re-authentication of his qualifications.