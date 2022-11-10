JPC threatens to sue Phalatse if she doesn't retract fraud allegations

Last month, Phalatse opened a case against the entity alleging fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) has threatened to sue Mayor Mpho Phalatse if she does not retract allegations that money from the entity was illegally transferred to a suspected African National Congress (ANC) front company.

The JPC is an entity of the City of Joburg.

Last month, Phalatse opened a case against the entity alleging fraud and corruption.

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, lawyers representing the JPC have given Phalatse 48 hours to retract comments she made outside the Hillbrow Police Station shortly after laying the criminal complaint.

ALSO READ:

In October this year, Phalatse alleged that a R27 million transaction from the JPC meant to honour a lease agreement irregularly found its way to the ANC.

“We were reliably informed that part of that R27 million would be used to destabilise the coalition government, which I was the executive mayor of, by funding the payment of bribes to councillors in order to entice them to vote against our government,” she also alleged.

But the JPC has taken issue with this, saying there was nothing untoward about the payment.

It said the funds were determined during a court process between the entity and a creditor.

The JPC said that if Phalatse did not retract her allegations within 48 hours, they would sue her in her personal capacity.