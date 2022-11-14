Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO under fire over alleged fake qualifications

Mahanuke's qualifications were called into question following a Daily Maverick expose

JOHANNESBURG: The City of Johannesburg said on Monday that it was aware of and was seeking clarity over allegations that the city's Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke provided the city with fake qualifications.

He claimed to have an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassador in the United States, but it has emerged that the qualification can be bought for a small "support honorarium".

The city executive also claimed to have a qualification from the Harvard Business School- but it has since come to light that the degree does not exist at the ivy-league institution.

"We take these allegations very seriously and I have since asked the MMC for Transport, Councillor Funzela Ngobeni and the chairperson of the JRA board Mr Thabo Motloung for a full reporter on the matter.

Phalatse said the city would keep the public informed of any decision and the steps taken. She added that the matter must be addressed urgently and with full integrity.

Ngobeni to social media platform, Twitter to express his concern over the serious allegations leveled against Mahanuke.

I take note of a report in the Daily Maverick, calling into question the suitability of Mr. Tshepo Mahanuke, for the position he presently occupies - Chief Executive of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA ) pic.twitter.com/P6gJvsWYBn Funzi Ngobeni (@Funzi_Ngobeni) November 14, 2022