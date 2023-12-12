Joburg will likely have water this festive - but could change 'within the hour'

Johannesburg Water's Logan Munsamy said there had been significant improvements in the system, and that the current outlook was good going into the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water says at the moment, it doesn’t look like the city’s residents will be left high and dry over the festive season - but that the situation could change at short notice.

The city’s been battling with water supply challenges in recent weeks.

And over the weekend, Johannesburg Water announced that a spike in demand was putting its systems under further strain, with low and critically low levels at towers and reservoirs across the city, and some completely empty.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, the utility’s Logan Munsamy said there had been significant improvements in the system since then, and that the current outlook was good going into the festive season.

"So the outlook for Christmas - as it stands, it looks good. The systems are currently on an upward trajectory, which is positive. But I think that’s owing a lot to the recent few days of rain."

Munsamy also stressed it was a “dynamic” system under strain, and that “things can change within the hour”.

He further said that consumption needed to be reduced.

"This has to be a joint effort between the utilities as well as the customers, in that consumption patterns need to reduce. If consumption patterns do not reduce, there is a risk that we can run into a challenge any step of the way."