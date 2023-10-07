Joburg water woes persist amid Eikenhof pump station challenges

Gauteng has been hit by multiple water outages since September with residents in some areas facing weeks of no consistent water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said its Eikenhof pump station is experiencing operational challenges, leaving some parts of the city with low water pressure and no water in some areas.

The bulk water supplier said while reservoirs in most areas have enough water to supply areas that feed from the Eikenhof pump station, levels are dropping significantly due to high water demand.

It said reservoirs in Midrand are some of those seeing a steady decline in water levels.

At the same time, Rand Water is monitoring reservoirs in Brixton as some have reached critically low levels.

Alternative water supply has been arranged for affected areas.