Joburg Water says some reservoirs now stable, resulting in improved water supply

Some areas across Johannesburg have been struggling with water supply for weeks, following challenges with Joburg Water's infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said some of its reservoirs in the city have stabilised, which has improved water supply to the residents.

The utility said it managed to meet demand in areas such as Brixton with the reservoirs in the area currently sitting at 50%.

Joburg Water's Mzwakhe Mtshweni said there is a significant change in some of the reservoirs compared to last week.

"Brixton tower has also been stable, between 90 and 70%, meaning that the system is improving compared to the system status last week."

Mtshweni said the South Hills reservoir has also seen some improvement, after residents from areas such as Linmeyer spent over 50 days without water.

He said this indicates that the measures put in place by Joburg Water to mitigate the water crisis are working.

"We are supplementing supply with roaming water tankers and we are also closing the outlet of the reservoir in the evening so we can build capacity for supplying especially the morning peak."