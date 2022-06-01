Joburg residents react to rocketing cost of living

Some said they have gone as far as cutting down on a number of basic essentials.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents have expressed mixed reactions towards the steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil.

South Africans are now paying 12% more than a year ago on food items and now the more than R2 fuel increase.

Eyewitness News hit the streets of Johannesburg to speak to residents.

One resident expressed that you can see the price change in everything.

“Everything costs more, understandably so. Those who can afford can, those who can’t, can’t.”

One man said he had to change his lifestyle to cope.

“I am coping, yes, I used to live lavishly but I cut down on a lot if things, but I must say it’s tough for a lot of people around. Your friends, your family, people you know, your colleagues, you can see it.”

Another woman said she has been lucky as she lives on a farm and was not affected as severely.

“I live on a farm and we are privileged, we can live closer to the land and we have more access to food to feed our families et cetera. But for people who are in the city and don’t have resilience or are living close to the breadline, this is a hard time.”

Another said she has had to make changes to try and adapt.

“Definitely trying to cope, definitely have to make some changes in your budget and things.”