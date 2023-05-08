Joburg residences without power should brace for delays, warns City Power

Due to rains and storms, the City Power says some parts of Johannesburg without power should expect delays, with inclement weather impairing the utility's ability to attend to all faults.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said some residents around the city without power should expect restoration delays on Monday as it is dealing with over 2,000 outage calls.

The power utility said its systems were under immense pressure due to the wet weather conditions, rolling power cuts, and the ongoing theft and vandalism at its substations.

It said it was facing too many adverse effects that were impairing its ability to constantly supply customers.

It is noted most calls coming in were from Roodepoort, Randburg, Reuvenm and Hursthill.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said their teams were trying to deal with the backlogs.

“This morning, we opened with over 2,200 outage calls from customers across the City of Johannesburg, and we are expecting these numbers to go up - especially if the inclement weather continues the way it is. We would like to caution our customers to expect some delays in terms of the repairs due to rainy storms, the flooded roads, among others.”