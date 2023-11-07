Joburg Mayor Gwamanda says he's studying ruling on Brink appointment

In a ruling handed down today at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, acting Judge Steven Budlender found Floyd Brink’s appointment as city manager of Joburg unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said he’s studying the judgment by the High Court that nullified the appointment of City Manager Floyd Brink.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) challenged Brink’s appointment earlier this year claiming the process was procedurally flawed.

In a ruling handed down today at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, acting Judge Steven Budlender found Brink’s appointment was unconstitutional and invalid.

Floyd Brink was appointed in February this year under the administration of former mayor Thapelo Amad.

At the time two contenders were in the running with Brink the second preferred candidate.

The first preferred candidate Johann Mettler was unable to take the position and it fell on Brink.

But the DA took issue with this claiming Brink didn’t qualify and that the due processes weren’t followed.

In a brief response, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said he still needs to consult with the Speaker of Council as the appointing authority.

Despite the litigation that casts a shadow on service delivery Kwamanda said his administration remains dedicated to good governance.