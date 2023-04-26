Joburg mayor: DA says it won't be intimidated into voting a particular way

The party has accused some of its partners in the multi-party coalition of trying to force its hand when it comes to working with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the election of a new Joburg mayor following Thapelo Amad's resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that when it comes to the election of a new Joburg mayor, it would not be intimidated into voting in a particular way.

It has accused some of its partners in the multi-party coalition of trying to force its hand when it comes to working with the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

This comes after ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Freedom Front Plus publicly urged it to rethink its stance on the PA.

Some of the parties also expressed anger at the DA's decision to field former mayor, Mpho Phalatse, as its candidate for the upcoming vote.

But the DA said not only was there no coalition in Johannesburg, but it was also not going to the negotiation table with the PA.

When it comes to the City of Joburg, the DA said there was simply no multi-party coalition in existence.

The DA's deputy federal council chair, Thomas Walters, said that there had been no deliberations or negotiations with the PA.

He admitted that his party wanted to hear from PA leaders, who've become the city's kingmakers, however, felt its refusal to distance itself from the African National Congress (ANC) meant further talks would be pointless.

“There's clearly not a prospect of working with the PA, they are very clearly within the ambit of the ANC, they're right across the country in coalition with the ANC.”

Walters described some of the public utterances by multi-party coalition partners as being in bad faith.

This in light of a past agreement to not fight out the alliance's disagreements in the public domain.

He insisted that the DA would not get into coalitions without doing its due diligence.

“We don't know whether that candidate or those individuals will be striking bargains with the PA, that's in the ANC ambit, we don't know whether they will be negotiating with the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters].”

Council is expected to elect a new mayor next week.