Joburg man drowns at CT's Bantry Bay after boat he was in capsizes

It's understood that a boat he was in with three other men capsized on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Johannesburg man has drowned just off Queens Beach in Bantry Bay in Cape Town.

After being alerted to the incident, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews launched a rescue operation.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that they tried to resuscitate the man without success.

He said that the three survivors, a British man and two South Africans, were not injured.

"On arrival on the scene, all four men were on the shore where their boat had washed ashore. NSRI medics initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on one man, believed to be aged 32, from Johannesburg. NSRI medics were joined by paramedics continuing with advanced life support CPR. After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased."