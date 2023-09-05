Joburg infrastructure back in focus in wake of Braamfontein gas explosion

It’s understood the explosion went off inside a manhole where employees were carrying out maintenance work on the corner of Bertha and De Korte streets.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster Management and Emergency Services are attempting to clear out buildings, businesses and onlookers in the Johannesburg CBD after an explosion in Braamfontein rattled the city centre.

While the fire has since been extinguished, the underdevelopment and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure has once again come into sharp focus.

Several roads that were blocked off to traffic after the fire on Tuesday afternoon have now been reopened while Egoli Gas employees were seen clearing charred debris, rubble and safety cones around the manhole.

"On arrival, we found that Egoli Gas employees were busy working closer to the truck. Their truck and the building they were working in front of caught fire," said Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Radebe said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

"At this moment the information that we have received is that it's their usual maintenance but I'm sure they will have a full report of what they were doing and would also want to get information from them about what started the fire and where the fire had started."

During the Bree Street explosion in July, Eyewitness News put detailed questions to Egoli Gas to discuss the maintenance of its infrastructure.

The gas company has an extensive and intricate gas pipe line which runs underneath the city

Egoli Gas declined to be interviewed and would not respond to any questions we posed.