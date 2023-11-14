Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel partially damaged

A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank have been damaged by Monday night's inclement weather.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told Eyewitness News that while there were no fatalities or injured people at the hotel, the establishment experienced partial structural collapse.

“Everyone who was there had to be evacuated because the roof in the dining area collapsed and for safety reasons, people had to be evacuated.”