Joburg EMS continues with Kliprivier recovery efforts

Johannesburg Emergency Services on Monday suspended recovery efforts for two missing people, who were washed away by the river’s strong currents over the weekend, due to the overflowing body of water.

The K9 Search and Rescue search the Kliprivier in the south of Johannesburg on 20 November 2023 for the bodies of 2 people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on 18 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
21 November 2023 09:20

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) will continue recovery efforts in Kliprivier on Tuesday morning.

This comes after two people were washed away by strong currents on Saturday evening during a cleansing ceremony.

Families of the pair, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, observed the recovery operations on Monday with high hopes of finding their loved ones.

EMS vowed to unleash all their resources in their search for the missing duo.

On Monday, the overflowing body of water led to EMS suspending recovery efforts for the day.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: “We want to allow the river streams to give off so that we can have options to explore.”

Mulaudzi said the team would continue their search despite the South African Weather Service warning of scorching heat on Tuesday.

