Joburg City Power begins rollout of prepaid smart meters in Alexandra

JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to raise revenue, Johannesburg City Power is on a drive to install 5,000 smart electricity meters in Alexandra.

The township has a high number of illegal connections which has cost City Power millions of rands in lost revenue and damaged infrastructure.

The power entity began phase one of its programme to replace the post-paid systems with prepaid electricity on Thursday.

The house of Tefo Raphadu (ANC), ward 105 councillor, will be the first to be installed with these meters. TCG pic.twitter.com/NnGnwa73BK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2023

Over the past months, Johannesburg City Power has conducted a number of cut-off raids in Alexandra, targeted at people and businesses not paying their electricity bills.

However, those raids were a short-term solution.

The power entity's CEO, Tshifularo Mashava, said they wanted to end the culture of non-payment in the township.

"It’s an opportunity for us to be able to send a message across that says we are here to deliver services and for us to deliver services they need to be funded and part of that funding is the revenue we collect from our customers."

Mashava said more prepaid meters would be installed as the budget becomes available.