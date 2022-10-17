Joburg City Parks denies Sandton restaurant's claims of bullying

The city is embroiled in a battle with Truffles on the Park restaurant, following a sour business deal. The city wants the restaurant shut down, claiming it is trading in the public park illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Parks and Zoo has hit back at claims of bullying and harassment levelled by three Sandton business owners.

But the Johannesburg High Court has issued an interim interdict in favour of the restaurant owners, preventing the city from interfering with operations until proceedings for an eviction order have been finalised.

City Parks says it plans to appeal the interdict.

Business development manager at City Parks, Bohlale Mohlathe, has accused the owners of Truffles restaurant of hijacking municipal property.

The restaurant is trading on the public park with what the city says is an invalid agreement.

City Parks handed over the keys to Aerial Displays as part of its park adoption programme before the company was liquidated in 2019.

Aerial Displays roped in the owners of Truffles, who took over the contract when Aerial Displays went under.

But Mohlathe says the tacit agreement doesn’t hold and wants the restaurant evicted.

"If there is a tacit agreement, that agreement would have to be in writing and it would have to be ratified by council."

She also accuses the restaurant of operating with an invalid liquor licence, illegally registering an electricity account with Eskom and trading on municipal grounds rent-free.

Mohlathe says Truffles has only paid rent twice - in February 2021 and March this year.

Restaurant owner, Carmen Graham, denies any underhanded dealings on their part.

Instead she believes plans to close down the restaurant are part of a more sinister scheme.

Mohlathe rejects the claim.

"Those accusations are baseless."

City Parks has plans to upgrade the park but says it won’t include Truffles in the plan.