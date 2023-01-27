Joburg city councillors vote for new mayor following Phalatse’s ousting

Al Jama-ah put forward ANC-endorsed Thapelo Amad, the DA tipped former mayor Mpho Phalatse, while ActionSA fielded Funzi Ngobeni.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg city councillors on Friday sat to vote for a new mayor.

This came after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse was ousted at Thursday’s extraordinary council meeting.

The councillors nominated three candidates to run for the position: Phalatse, with the hope of her being re-elected, the Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad and ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

- READ: DA RESPONSIBLE FOR PHALATSE'S REMOVAL AS JOBURG MAYOR, SAYS ACTIONSA

African National Congress (ANC) councillors were singing songs of liberation since the council meeting began on Friday morning, with confidence that the voting process would go their way.

The party endorsed Amad for the mayoral seat but it refrained from running for the mayoral position.

The ANC previously told Eyewitness News that it was confident that Amad would be elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor.

The election management body - the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) - conducted the voting process.