Joburg city council minority parties withdraw Phalatse no-confidence motion

The motion was tabled by both the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM). The parties did not give reasons for their withdrawal.

JOHANNESBURG - The minority parties in the Joburg city council have withdrawn their motion of no confidence against mayor Mpho Phalatse.

AIC leader in Johannesburg, Margaret Arnolds, said that although her party had withdrawn the motion, she was not happy with the decision.

"I am today withdrawing this motion with a heavy, heavy heart because you've doe nothin in one year. We will come back," Arnolds said.