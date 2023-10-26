Joburg CBD fire inquiry hears how the inferno went as far as the third floor

Joburg EMS acting chief Rapulane Monageng - who is the first witness to take the stand - has told the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on the third floor of the five-storey Usindiso building.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire in Marshalltown has heard how the blaze began on the ground floor of the five-storey building.

Joburg EMS acting chief Rapulane Monageng - who is the first witness to take the stand - has told the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on the third floor.

In August, 77 people died and scores more were left injured after the illegally occupied building was gutted.

The commission is holding its first public proceedings in Parktown on Thursday.

READ: Joburg CBD fire inquiry: Building had poor prevention measures - first witness

Monageng has brought forward photographic evidence showing that the fourth floor of the building was not affected by the raging fire.

He said when he arrived for duty on the morning of the tragic blaze, the surface of the lower-level floors was hot making it difficult for firefighters to penetrate through the burning floors.

"The fire never even went to the fourth floor, nothing on the floor could show the fire was there. It was mostly heat damage and smoke damage, and that’s it."

With the commission appointed to investigate the possible causes of the blaze, Monageng said there were severe fire hazards in the building including cardboard material, gas stoves and poor fire prevention systems.