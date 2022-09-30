Joburg ANC confident no-confidence motion against Phalatse will proceed

Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes the Joburg council Speaker erred in calling the extraordinary council sitting and plans to halt it by way of a court interdict on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg said that it was confident that a motion of no confidence vote against Mayor Mpho Phalatse would go ahead on Friday.

This is despite her intention to file a court interdict to prevent Friday’s council meeting from going ahead.

The ANC’s Joburg regional chairperson, Dada Morero, claims that newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele followed due process ahead of Friday’s scheduled extraordinary council sitting.

Morero said that they were not fazed by this, insisting that Phalatse was on her way out from the Joburg mayoral office.

"The legal team of the city would have advised the Speaker accordingly, so we are not worried. We think council will proceed as planned and the judge will also come to the same conclusion that the Speaker was correct."

Morero said that one of the reasons they wanted Phalatse out was due to her failure to report an ongoing police investigation against her following a criminal complaint.