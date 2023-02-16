Jobless National Lotteries Commission whistleblowers in limbo

The Special Investigating Unit has come on board with solutions for dealing with whistleblowers.

JOHANNESBURG – The commissioner of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), Jodi Scholtz, said it will be difficult to reinstate whistleblowers who reported corruption and refused to be part of theft at the institution.

Former employees at the commission penned a letter to the newly elected commissioner - who is trying to reverse years of large-scale looting of lottery money.

Scholtz said that she has met with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to discuss the way forward, adding that the future of whistleblowers still needs to be given careful consideration.

“The jobs, unfortunately, that they have had, have been taken by others and it’s not just as easy as saying they can come back to the NLC because there’s only so many vacant positions that we have.”

But she said there must be a plan for whistleblowers: “As these whistleblowers have correctly said, their lives have been ruined and so we have to take that responsibility forward as we’re crafting this response.”

Scholtz added that the mistakes of the past cannot be repeated: “The board has a new set of integrity testing tools

and in my discussions with the SIU yesterday, they provided a few solutions for us.

“So, I am hoping in the next six weeks or so that we will be able to finalise the procurement processes around those and then rolling them out.”