JMPD urges motorists to use alternative routes in Soweto amid Nehawu protest

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urged motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes as a result of the ongoing wage strike by public servants.

Earlier on Thursday, officers were deployed at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

This is where striking healthcare workers blocked off the hospital entrance, despite the Health Department obtaining an interdict restricting any more disruptions.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members are on their fourth day of a nationwide protest outside major hospitals.

The union is demanding a 10% wage increase, while government is offering 4.7%.

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, also affected by the ongoing protest.

Health care workers affiliated to Nehawu are continuing with their protest at the Charlotte Mexeke Hospital in Johannesburg. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi,and Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, have availed themselves to engage with the aggrieved public servants. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/sOPXhlbHks ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

The JMPD said that Chris Hani Road and Patrick Street in Diepkloof were barricaded by union members.

"The intersection of Chris Hani Road and Modjadji Street in Pimville has also been closed off by the protesters by rocks and burning tyres," said JMPD’s Xolani Fihla, adding that besides road closures, the "situation was calm".

