JMPD deploys officers to Soweto protest

JOHANNESBURG - There is protest action along Klipspruit Valley Road and Chris Hani Road on Wednesday morning.

Protesters have barricaded the roads and blocked off traffic in both directions.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla said that the reason for the protest was not yet known and officers had been deployed.

"You can use Elias Motsoaledi, Moroka Nancefield Road, Mokwena Street, Modjaji Street, Tsoene Link between Kliptown and Dlamini as alternative routes."