JHB Pride devoted to queer community who can’t march for themselves - organisers

The annual event is taking place at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton on Saturday, where scores of people are expected to gather to celebrate the queer community.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Pride organisers said the 2023 march would be dedicated to all the members of the queer community who could not march for themselves, particularly in Uganda.

Earlier in 2023, the Ugandan government passed a law that criminalised same-sex relationships, which was met with backlash globally.

Johannesburg Pride chairperson Kay Ally said many countries still had a long way to go in creating an inclusive society, which made events like Pride important.

She said the event would be open to anyone who wanted to attend at no cost.

"Pride is a no barrier to entry event, which means we have no entrance fee. We are wanting the LGBTI community and everyone that supports us to come celebrate the rich tapestry of South Africa's diverse community with us tomorrow."