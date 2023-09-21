JHB hijacked buildings: Lawyers accused of Deeds Office collusion to be probed

The City of Johannesburg’s probe into hijacked buildings within the CBD has led investigators to rogue lawyers who are alleged to have gone into the Deeds Office to irregularly change the owners' details, revoking their ownership.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers accused of being in cahoots with officials from the Deeds Office are being investigated as rouge elements who might be involved in the hijacking of buildings within Johannesburg's inner city.

This was revealed by the City’s Public Safety MMC, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, during an operation to disconnect the electricity supply to eight hijacked buildings on Betty Street in the CBD on Wednesday.

The operation was spearheaded by City Power, and it focused on cutting the illegal electricity connections to eight buildings that owed the city in excess of R14 million.

READ MORE:

The City of Johannesburg’s probe into hijacked buildings within the inner city led investigators to rouge lawyers, who allegedly colluded with officials from the Deeds Office.

“There are a lot of lawyers involved. What they do is they go into the Deeds Office and somewhere, somehow there's someone there irregularly changing the details of individuals. When you wake up in the morning, you don't own that building,” said Tshwaku.

The challenge of ownership has allowed illegal occupants of a building to take control.

“There's a rent boycott playbook that starts with the denial of ownership. So, over the last 20 years that's been the primary driver of building hijackings,” property attorney Greg Vermaak explained.

The city is investigating 188 hijacked buildings.