Jagersfontein residents express anger after deadly mine dam collapse Local authorities estimate that at least 300 people were affected when their homes were flooded and knocked down by water gushing from a burst mine dam. Jagersfontein

Mining dam burst JAGERSFONTEIN - Residents of Charlesville in Jagersfontein in the Free State have expressed anger after a mine dam burst, killing at least one person. According to local authorities, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday. It's estimated that between 60 and 100 homes have been damaged. The area resembles the aftermath of a natural disaster. [PICTURES] The aftermath in Charlesville, Jgersfontein- Free State.



Several homes have been damaged. Public and private infrastructure is covered in grey mud.



Residents were woken up by water gushing from a burst mine dam in the early morning hours of Sunday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hobLY8IhQO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022

Damaged homes, vehicles and electric cables can be seen lying down on the floor covered in grey mud.

Local authorities estimate that at least 300 people were affected when their homes were flooded and knocked down by water gushing from a burst mine dam.

Kopano Local Municipality spokesperson Solly Phama said that some residents were still searching for displaced loved ones during the incident.

"Reliably, from the SAPS we are having about 4 to 6 people missing and the search and rescue is still searching [for them]."

Ouma Mokgethi, a local, said that they wanted answers from mine and government authorities.

"If only we can know the truth because there are many stories, rumours you can not base facts on. But maybe if people can be investigated, the one's directly involved with the mine."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the residents of Charlesville on Monday amid claims that previous concerns over mining activities have been ignored in the past.