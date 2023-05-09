Jagersfontein Dam collapse: Affected residents look to Mashatile for solutions

The Jagersfontein dam collapse in the Free States claimed one life, saw two more displaced while 186 people were displaced following the disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Jagersfontein in the Free State are hoping to get some answers on Tuesday with Deputy President Paul Mashatile set to visit the area.

Community members were affected by a dam collapse at a diamond mine last year.

One person was killed, two remain unaccounted for and 186 people were displaced following the disaster in September.

Mashatile will be briefed by the Free State government in terms of progress made to water infrastructure and the relocation of families impacted by the disaster.

[PICTURES] The aftermath in Charlesville, Jägersfontein- Free State.



Several homes have been damaged. Public and private infrastructure is covered in grey mud.



Residents were woken up by water gushing from a burst mine dam in the early morning hours of Sunday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hobLY8IhQO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022

Last month, Eyewitness News visited the region - where community members said that very little progress had been made by government.

On September last year, the lives of hundreds of people were affected when a watery mixture of mining waste, known as tailings, swept across the landscape in Jagersfontein.

Dozens were injured as homes were flooded and destroyed, rivers polluted and hectares of grazing land decimated.

At least 160 homes were meant to have been built by the Free State government in response to the dam collapse in December, but this remains to be seen.

Mashitile will be visiting the region to engage with communities, conduct an oversight on the provincial governments progress into the construction of homes and repairs to critical water infrastructure.

