Jacob Zuma relieved to be free following the end of his prison term

Zuma said he feels the same as he did when he left Robben Island in 1973.

JOHANNESBURG - Former statesman Jacob Zuma said he feels relieved to be free again, and to do whatever he wants without restrictions, or to ask for permission.

Zuma's 15-month prison term has officially come to an end on Friday, even though he spent less than three months behind bars.

He became the first person ever to receive a prison term from the Constitutional Court, after failing to show up and testify at the state capture commission.

In a statement – Zuma said despite being free, he was also filled with sadness.

He’s repeated claims that he was denied the right to a trial.

However – the apex court previously pointed out that Zuma chose not to contest proceedings, and never offered any justification for his actions.

Instead, he insulted the court.

The former president has in the past made public statements criticising some members of the judiciary.

In a scathing judgement last year – former Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khamphepe said Zuma’s statements were unfounded and went beyond what could be understood as legitimate criticism of the judiciary.