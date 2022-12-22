Jacob Zuma Foundation lashes NPA over Ramaphosa private prosecution matter

This has now thrown a major spanner in the works of Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has lashed out at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after it on Wednesday confirmed that the nolle prosequi certificate issued for the Billy Downer case did not extend to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This has now thrown a major spanner in the works of Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

He’s accused the president of being an accessory after the fact in the crimes he’s accused Downer of, in another private prosecution.

But in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, a nolle prosequi certificate - confirming the NPA’s decision not to pursue a matter - is a prerequisite for a private prosecution and without a valid one, Zuma’s case doesn’t get off the ground.

The foundation said that it rejected the NPA’s comments on the matter, though.

The nolle prosequi certificate that Zuma relies on in his private prosecution of Ramaphosa, refers to “any person” connected to the Billy Downer matter.

In the statement issued by the NPA, though, it’s clarified that this only covers "any persons who are specifically mentioned in the docket" and, further, that "the president was not mentioned in any of the affidavits or statements".

But the foundation, doesn’t agree, saying that Zuma indicated in his affidavits that he had levelled a complaint against Downer with the president.

It’s this complaint, and what Zuma insists was Ramaphosa’s failure to act on it, that forms the basis of the private prosecution.

The foundation has labelled the NPA’s decision to weigh in on the matter "improper and unprofessional".

In the meantime, it’s now also asked the NPA to confirm whether it will prosecute Ramaphosa.