J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

He earned R9 billion so far this year from the sale of Middle-Earth Enterprises, the company that owns exclusive rights to the two novels and any elements that spin-off from them.

Tolkien, who was born in 1892 in Bloemfontein, died of pneumonia in 1973.

Top-five best-paid dead celebs so far this year:

J.R.R. Tolkien – R9 billion

Kobe Bryant – R7.2 billion

David Bowie – R4.5 billion

Elvis Presley – R2 billion

James Brown – R1.8 billion

Roald Dahl was the top-earning dead celeb in 2021, making R9.3 billion.

Michael Jackson topped the list every year from 2010 to 2020, except for 2012 when he came second after Elizabeth Taylor.

