‘It’s like we’re dreaming’ – Family of Soshanguve man who ‘faked’ his death

A relative of Sibusiso Mahlangu says the family is in disbelief after thinking for years that he died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve on New Years Eve in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - A relative of Sibusiso Mahlangu’s has told of the heartache of learning of his purported death last year - and of the shock and disappointment of finding out it was all a lie and he was alive this whole time.

Mahlangu and his wife Lerato are now believed to have murdered another man, thought to be Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato’s ex and the father of her child.

It is thought they passed his burnt body off as Mahlangu’s, claiming he had died in a fire at their RDP home in Soshanguve on New Years Eve in 2021.

Lerato later allegedly cashed in his life insurance.

They were arrested last month, after Mahlangu was pulled over while behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle in Hammanskraal.

FAMILY IN DISBELIEF

This week, a relative of Mahlangu’s, who asked not to be named because of safety concerns, told Eyewitness News they were completely blindsided by the news that he was still alive.

She said Lerato had denied the family access to the body at the scene of the fire that night, but that his father later identified him at the mortuary and that he was wearing his wedding band.

They had held a funeral for him and buried a body. She said she had been beside herself with grief.

“It’s like we’re dreaming,” she said.

Lerato had not contributed to the funeral, and it was funded by donations from the extended family and the community at large, which she said they had now agreed to refund.

She said they were in disbelief and wanted to know “why” - adding the couple didn’t appear to have any financial problems, with Mahlangu a self-employed events videographer and Lerato working in finance.

She also described the Mahlangu she knew as “a law-abiding citizen who was never in trouble”, and her relationship with Lerato as a close one, saying they were like “sisters”.

After Mahlangu’s ‘death,’ though, she said Lerato cut contact with the family, changing her number and, as appears from court papers, relocating to Mpumalanga.

And they didn’t hear from her again until last month, when she contacted the family after Mahlangu’s arrest - which came a few days before hers - and told them he was in fact alive. They went to the police station to confirm it was him.

She said she felt sorry for the Sithebe family, as they awaited DNA testing to conclusively confirm the identity of the body found at the blaze that night.

The couple made their second appearance in the dock of the Soshanguve Magistrates Court this week, where their case was postponed until 18 May for a formal bail application, which the state is expected to oppose.

Even if they are granted bail, though, this relative said she would not be willing to pay it.