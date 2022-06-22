It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo

The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the investigations and findings of the state capture commission will not serve as a silver bullet to the country’s crippling corruption problem.

While the inquiry established four years ago has exposed the extend and deep networks of the capture project which brought state entities and government departments to its knees, much of what happens next to hold people accountable falls outside its ambit.

Part five and six of the report - which mark a finality to the commission’s work - contain a wide variety of subjects including what President Cyril Ramaphosa did about the incidents of corruption and capture in the state.

At the core of the establishment of the inquiry into corruption and fraud in the public service was the need to discern whether indeed state capture had taken place.

The reports provide evidence, analysis and recommendations that all scream yes to the question.

However Zondo told reporters during a briefing while handing over the report to the president that despite this, the work of the inquiry was not sufficient to create a buffer for future attempts at capturing the state.

"I don't want to make anybody think that this report is all you need to rid South Africa of state capture or make sure state capture never happens again. But I do believe the recommendations that have been made if they are implemented will make a significant contribution towards that goal."

The president has committed that the recommendations of the report would be implemented in four months time.