It'll take 12 to 18 months to get out of load shedding, says Eskom's Oberholzer

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has painted a grim picture of energy security in the country, as residents and businesses continue to bear the brunt of rolling power cuts.

The power utility says the country can expect to experience consistent power cuts for another 12 to 18 months.

Oberholzer made the grim projection during day one of Agri SA's congress in Pretoria on Thursday.

The country is currently on stage two power cuts, which will be downgraded to stage one on Friday evening.

If it wasn’t already clear to South Africans, Eskom says they are a long way from resolving the power crisis.

This is despite plans to quickly secure more generation capacity

Coal power stations are aging and not sustainable for the environment but Eskom says renewable energy might not be the saving grace.

It's not what you want to hear but the power utility’s COO, Jan Oberholzer, says that's the reality.

"In terms of load shedding, I believe it is here to stay for a period," Oberholzer said.

So for how long can we expect the current crisis to persist?

"Now, I am very reluctant to give a time but if you ask me, my gut feel, I would say a year or a year-and-a-half to get out of this," he said.

The best advice Eskom can give to residents and businesses is to plan accordingly.