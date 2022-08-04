IPP’s office to issue proposal request to procure 513MW of battery storage

Independent Power Producer (IPP) office on Wednesday said it’s set to issue a request for a proposal before the end of next month to procure 513 megawatts of battery storage.

CAPE TOWN - There is an agreement that battery storage is key to South Africa managing the transition to the country's renewable energy future.

These include a large-scale battery storage capacity that will be located closer to Eskom substations, with the utility buying the stored electricity from the successful bidders.

In the light of the expected rise in renewable energy production in the country, battery storage will become key to managing the electricity grid.

IPP office head Tshifhiwa Magoro explained: “What we call balancing the grid. So, we will be able to restore energy when it’s available and release that energy. We can store that energy during the day when we have excess in production and that energy can then be released during peak period after the sunset.”

Magoro said battery storage will also help to manage the intermittence of renewables: “It will be available when the sun is shining and when the wind is blowing. So, battery storage will assist us by consuming when there is excess production and consuming when there is no production.”

Currently, more than 5,800 megawatts are being tapped into the grid from the different renewable energy technologies.